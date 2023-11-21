Surprise Squad
Local animal shelter looking to home 135 animals ahead of temporary closure

An animal shelter in downtown St. Louis is in need of help this holiday season.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An animal shelter in downtown St. Louis is in need of help this holiday season.

Care STL is over capacity and in need of emergency repairs. The organization said they need to have their Clark Avenue location cleared by Dec. 18. For that to happen, they need to have 135 dogs fostered or adopted. The facility’s repairs will be complete by Jan. 1.

Click here to learn more about Care STL or to apply to take a furry friend home.

