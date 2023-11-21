Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route

The Polar Express attraction has already carried dozens of visitors through a winter wonderland along the riverfront.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Polar Express attraction has already carried dozens of visitors through a winter wonderland along the riverfront, but one former KMOV journalist noticed something else on the ride with his family.

Over the weekend, Chris Nagus saw a mess outside his window aboard the train. Just north of one light display near 1st and O’Fallon, he saw a mess of trash, construction debris, and vacant buildings on either side of the railroad tracks.

He noted that many riders on the train were out-of-town visitors.

“It’s embarrassing,” he said. “What kind of story are people telling about St. Louis? I can’t imagine it’s a positive one.”

Nagus posted video of the mess on Twitter, tagging Mayor Tishaura Jones and Aldermanic President Megan Green.

“Why do we put up with this?” he wrote in the post. “⁦Do we want people to come back?”

The post sparked a discussion about vacant properties and city policies. Green replied with a thread highlighting the challenges of dealing with vacant buildings, also hinting at new legislation that could come out of an upcoming meeting with the Vacancy Collaborative.

Green’s office told First Alert 4 she was not available for an interview on Monday.

“I think people want to see local leaders be vocal about this policy,” Nagus said. “It’s not just a tourism issue. It’s a quality of life issue.”

Business owners along the route had also been disappointed with the property along the northern riverfront.

Greg Jordan, the owner of Jordan’s Warehouse, said he had invested in the area more than 12 years ago, believing in its potential.

While he said he believed in his business and in the future of the neighborhood, he was also concerned about the number of crumbling industrial buildings bordering his property. One building was currently undergoing demolition.

“In many cities, this would be prime real estate,” he said. “There are quite a few issues that, in time, will be corrected. We’re doing our part to improve things in a positive way.”

Nagus said he hoped that drawing attention to the problems downtown would help get the problem fixed.

“As someone who cares about this area, I’m tired of it,” he said. “I think we can do better as a region.”

Polar Express St. Louis sent a statement to First Alert 4 about Nagus’ post, writing:

“Union Station is creating activities and making destinations that bring people downtown. Some of our visitors may be experiencing downtown for the first time thanks to these activities.

“We are having a record-breaking season on the trains, with thousand of families making holiday memories this season.

“We hope that the City of St. Louis continues to work on solutions for the unhoused, especially at this time of year.

“Enjoying the holidays in a safe environment is our priority. The riverfront area encampment has no practical impact on the excursions as passengers do not get on or off of the train in that area.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Local rapper dies after being shot while driving across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Man brandishes gun and threatens Soulard business owner
Soulard business owner threatened by man with gun
Devin Taylor, 24, with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree domestic assault and armed criminal...
St. Louis man accused of robbing his father at gunpoint
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

MICDS turkey train in its 20th year
MICDS turkey train in its 20th year
Local animal shelter looking to home 135 animals ahead of temporary closure
Local animal shelter looking to home 135 animals ahead of temporary closure
Missouri Supreme Court/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Supreme Court declines to consider appeal from Ashcroft on abortion ballot language
2 Parkway students to play with Macy's Great America Marching Band on Thanksgiving Day
Parkway School District to be represented in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s honor band