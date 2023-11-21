Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Dreary & Chilly Tuesday, Beautiful for Thanksgiving

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Patches of Drizzle & Fog This Morning
  • Stubborn Clouds Linger Nearly All Day
  • Dry & Warmer for Thanksgiving

Today: Pockets of drizzle and fog could impact your morning drive. Dry weather is expected this afternoon, but stubborn cloud cover will hang on through much of the day. Breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph will hold the wind chill in the 30s for most of the day.

What’s Next: Dry and warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Thursday will easily be the warmest day of the week with an afternoon high of 57°. Friday and the weekend are trending cooler.

Sunday: With a busy day of travel expected, we want to give you a First Alert that showers are possible Sunday. Additionally, depending on the timing of the wet weather, some wet snowflakes could mix with this rain. However, even if this were to occur, the snow would not stick to pavement and no wintery travel impact is expected.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Local rapper dies after being shot while driving across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Man brandishes gun and threatens Soulard business owner
Soulard business owner threatened by man with gun
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of...
Reports: Cardinals sign Lance Lynn to one-year contract
police sirens generic photo
Teens arrested after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis
Missouri Supreme Court/Jefferson City, Mo.
Mo. Supreme Court declines to consider appeal from Ashcroft on abortion ballot language

Latest News

Nov 20 afternoon weather
Periods Of Rain
First Alert Forecast: Periods of Rain
November 20 morning forecast
First Alert Weather First Alert Weather Now Map Room Radar Room Interactive Radar Weather Alerts BJC
Rain Moves In Overnight
Rain Moves In Overnight