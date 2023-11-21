Dreary & Chilly Tuesday, Beautiful for Thanksgiving

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Patches of Drizzle & Fog This Morning

Stubborn Clouds Linger Nearly All Day

Dry & Warmer for Thanksgiving

Today: Pockets of drizzle and fog could impact your morning drive. Dry weather is expected this afternoon, but stubborn cloud cover will hang on through much of the day. Breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph will hold the wind chill in the 30s for most of the day.

What’s Next: Dry and warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Thursday will easily be the warmest day of the week with an afternoon high of 57°. Friday and the weekend are trending cooler.

Sunday: With a busy day of travel expected, we want to give you a First Alert that showers are possible Sunday. Additionally, depending on the timing of the wet weather, some wet snowflakes could mix with this rain. However, even if this were to occur, the snow would not stick to pavement and no wintery travel impact is expected.

