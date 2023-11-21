Check out the Celebration of Lights in O’Fallon, Missouri

Experience holiday magic! It’s almost that time of year. O’Fallon’s most historic park has come alive with the region’s largest holiday light display. New LED lights. See the display firsthand this holiday season.

Celebration of Lights - November 24-December 30, 2023 at Fort Zumwalt Park - Monday-Sunday 6-9 p.m.

Celebration of Lights is a holiday light display held at Fort Zumwalt Park in O’Fallon, Missouri. Each scene is designed and funded by local organizations, churches, and businesses. Started in 1991, the holiday event attracts more than 13,000 vehicles each year and more than 10,000 individuals during the Old-Fashioned Holiday Stroll.

Drive through (Tickets must be purchased in advance!)

Drive through ticket sales available now. Buy your ticket, then redeem it on almost any evening through December 30, 2023. No reservations are needed!

Car $15

Van $30

Bus $40

Please note: Celebration of Lights is closed to vehicles on November 27, December 3, 4 & 5, and December 11. The entire display is closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

Trolley Rides (Friday, Saturdays & Sundays)

Friday, Saturdays & Sundays only! Time slots include 6 p.m., 7 p.m. & 8 p.m. Reservations are required.

No Trolleys will be offered on December 3 or December 24

Rides also offered on Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21

Admission: $15 per seat. A trolley can accommodate up to 30 passengers at a time.

All trolleys are completely enclosed and heated with comfortable padded seats and large windows, offering great views of the lights! Trolleys will also be decorated and playing holiday music.

ADA requirement and proper arrangements can be made to make your ride enjoyable (Please notify them if you have an ADA requirement.)

Park at Alligators Creek Aquatic Center located at 403 Civic Park Dr. Please arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled ride to allow time for loading.

Snacks and drinks are permitted. No popcorn or alcohol. Please keep all beverages in a sealable container.

Trolley rides can be scheduled by calling 636-474-2732

Old Fashioned Holiday Stroll

Sunday (12/3), Monday (12/4) and Tuesday (12/5)

6-8:30 p.m., Fort Zumwalt Park

For three nights each year, Celebration of Lights is transformed for pedestrians. No vehicles allowed. With fireworks over Lake Whetsel, a visit by Santa and his reindeer, tasty snacks, and hot drinks, these are truly magical evenings.

Experience the magic of the holidays up close with walk-through nights at Celebration of Lights. Started in 1991, Celebration of Lights is a tradition for many families and attracts more than 10,000 individuals during the Old-Fashioned Holiday Stroll.

Holiday Stroll (Tickets must be purchased in advance.)

Admission: $6 per person; ages 2 and under are free

Parking with free shuttle service to the Holiday Stroll: Fort Zumwalt West High School, 1251 Turtle Creek Dr.

A fireworks display will occur over Lake Whesel at 7pm and 745pm each night. Each display will last approximately five minutes.

Pedestrians are welcome to bring strollers, wagons, walkers and wheelchairs, but no pets or dogs (except service dogs), motorized hoverboards, kids’ scooters, bikes or skateboards will be allowed.

Visitors may walk through the illuminated route, enjoy holiday music, visit with Santa, and watch fireworks show. Holiday gifts and food will be on sale from O’Fallon-based non-profit organizations. Fireworks display each night.

Click here to purchase tickets

Ticket sales are final and non-transferable.

