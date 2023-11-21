Cardinals strike again in free agency, signing Kyle Gibson; Mozeliak says ‘more moves to come’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Recognizing that the task of replacing hundreds of departed innings from a Major League pitching staff doesn’t happen overnight, the Cardinals appear to be working diligently before the Thanksgiving holiday to find solutions.

First, St. Louis brought back Lance Lynn on a one-year contract on Monday. But it turns out, that wouldn’t be the team’s only foray into a pre-Black Friday sale on veteran starters.

The Cardinals agreed Tuesday to a contract with longtime MLB starter and former Missouri Tiger Kyle Gibson, making him the second 36-year-old free-agent addition in as many days for the Cardinals. The deal is reportedly a one-year pact worth $12 million. Both Lynn and Gibson have club options for 2025.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals announced the signings of both Lynn and Gibson.

In departing starters Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson and Jake Woodford—along with arms like Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks and Chris Stratton that were moved at the trade deadline—the Cardinals have hundreds upon hundreds of innings to fill to be competitive next season.

Mozeliak stated that the Lynn and Gibson signings represent a desire by the team to enter the 2024 season with more certainty and veteran presence in filling out the rotation. He also stressed that Lynn and Gibson were two guys who wanted to play in St. Louis and would positively impact the culture of the clubhouse.

While younger players like Zack Thompson and Gordon Graceffo were mentioned by Mozeliak during Tuesday’s press conference as guys who could conceivably emerge in the coming months, it seems the Cardinals didn’t want to put all their eggs in the basket that assumes those young pitchers could be counted on to establish themselves in a timely manner.

“We brought two guys in that know how to do it, what to do, and why they’re doing it,” Mozeliak said. “So I think the approach of last year versus this year is just different. Again, young players may emerge. They may surprise us... But what we don’t want to end up doing is saying we’re counting on X, Y and Z and then we end up being disappointed.

“We’re trying to get a little bit more sure-handed, a little bit more bird-in-hand so that we know that when we go out and play each day, we have a chance with that starter.”

Lynn and Gibson combined to pitch more than 375 innings last season⁠—but they also combined for a 5.23 ERA over the course of that workload.

With Wainwright, Hudson, Woodford and Flaherty combining for 339.2 innings of 5.70 ERA baseball last season, the Cardinals do improve on paper by replacing that conglomerate with Lynn and Gibson. Of course, it wasn’t a high bar to clear.

So you get rid of:



Wainwright - 101 IP, 7.40 ERA

Hudson - 81.1 IP, 4.98 ERA

Woodford - 47.2 IP, 6.23 ERA

Flaherty - 109.2 IP, 4.43 ERA



= 339.2 IP, 5.70 ERA in 61 starts

Cost: Roughly $23 mil



And you add, for

Lynn - 183.2 IP, 5.73 ERA

Gibson - 192 IP, 4.73 ERA



= 375.2 IP,… — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) November 21, 2023

While the team has seemingly added the notion of reliable innings to the mix in Lynn and Gibson, the question of quality at the top of the rotation, on paper, remains lacking. Jordan Montgomery had a 3.42 ERA for the Cardinals before he was traded away at the deadline.

If we’re tabulating our back-of-the-napkin projections for a new season, the Cardinals still need a pitcher who resembles an ace of Montgomery’s caliber just to get back to square one on what the rotation was a year ago⁠—which, obviously, wasn’t nearly good enough.

While Mozeliak was clear in his press conference that Tuesday was just a day in time and “not the finish line” for what the Cardinals intend to do this off-season, it remains to be seen the level of elite starting pitcher the club will be able to obtain to anchor the rotation.

“I hope it’s not just viewed strictly on (free-agent) splashes versus, like, let the games be played,” Mozeliak said. “I do believe in this team. I said that last year, so I guess my credibility’s low. But I do think our everyday club is good. Now we just have to make sure we complement it with the right pitching.”

