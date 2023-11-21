Ameren donates to help St. Louis Area Foodbank

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Area Foodbank aims to make it as easy as possible for families to get fed.

The foodbank has school markets, food pantries and a market on wheels to reach people where they are. But, the foodbank can’t help the nearly 400,000 in need without help.

The growing need has Ameren stepping in to make a big donation of their own. The corporation will match donations made through Nov. 30, or until donations reach $200,000. Donate now by clicking here.

