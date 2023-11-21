Surprise Squad
AG to handle some post-conviction relief motions for St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is handling 100 post-conviction relief motions for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is handling 100 post-conviction relief motions for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office as the case backlog in the city continues to be a burden.

The cases represent a convicted person’s challenge to their conviction or sentence. A spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said the attorney general’s office offered to handle post-conviction relief motions in addition to direct appeals. The attorney general’s office handles all direct appeals from local prosecuting attorney’s offices in the state.

After Kim Gardner resigned as circuit attorney earlier this year, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gabe Gore to lead the office. There were more than 4,000 cases with pending application of warrants when he took office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

