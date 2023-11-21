Surprise Squad
2 hospitalized in Creve Coeur apartment fire

Emergency workers rushed two people to the hospital after an apartment fire in Creve Coeur Tuesday afternoon.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency workers rushed two people to the hospital after an apartment fire in Creve Coeur Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 1200 of Charter Oak Parkway.

The two taken to the hospital suffered possible smoke inhalation. A cat was also taken to a vet with serious injuries.

Several units sustained damage.

Fire officials said it appeared the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.

