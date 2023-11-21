2 hospitalized in Creve Coeur apartment fire

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency workers rushed two people to the hospital after an apartment fire in Creve Coeur Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 1200 of Charter Oak Parkway.

The two taken to the hospital suffered possible smoke inhalation. A cat was also taken to a vet with serious injuries.

Several units sustained damage.

Fire officials said it appeared the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.