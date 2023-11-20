Surprise Squad
Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting in Crawford County

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was shot in Crawford County, Mo. Monday morning, law enforcement tells First Alert 4.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Possum Hollow Road and Sappington Road. The woman was found by paramedics and police near Westwood Circle and Highway N in Bourbon. The extent of the woman’s injuries was not immediately known.

A suspect has been taken into custody and police say there is no danger to the public.

