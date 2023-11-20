St. Louis City misses deadline to tax recreational marijuana sales

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City officials missed the deadline to begin taxing recreational marijuana sales, leaving hundreds of dollars on the table.

The city was supposed to start charging a 3% levy last month. But, until a week ago, no one filed paperwork to kickstart the tax. Now, city officials have to wait until January.

Early estimates are that the city could lose between $480,000 and $600,000.

When asked about the missed deadline, the office of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones sent First Alert 4 the following statement:

“It was brought to the attention of the Mayor’s Office that the proper notification did not occur to ensure dispensaries throughout the City of St. Louis could begin collecting sales tax on cannabis products starting on October 1, 2023. While state law does not specifically define who is responsible for submitting the required documents to the Department of Revenue, the bottom line is that St. Louis will be precluded from collecting the additional 3% sales tax on cannabis products. That is unacceptable.

“Staff immediately submitted the required documentation to the State of Missouri’s Department of Revenue. Through discussions with DOR, the department has provided a waiver allowing the City of St. Louis to begin collecting revenue on January 1, 2024. In the future, we will clearly define the lines of responsibility so that no sales tax revenue from future sales tax measures is missed.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.