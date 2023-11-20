Surprise Squad
Riverview Gardens High School holding virtual learning day Monday due to power outage

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Riverview Gardens High School announced a Virtual Learning Day on Monday, November 20, due to an electrical outage affecting the campus.

The school says all scholars are expected to log in to their Google Classrooms at the regularly scheduled times to begin the virtual school day. Riverview Gardens High School teachers and staff should log in and teach virtually from home.

All other schools in the Riverview Gardens School District will report to school in person during regular school day hours.

