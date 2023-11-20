Rain Moves In Overnight
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Widespread Showers Monday into Tuesday AM
- Cooler Too With Highs Only around 50 degrees
- Dry for the Thanksgiving Holiday
Monday and Tuesday: We are forecasting widespread rain Monday through midday Tuesday as a low pressure area moves through. Rainfall accumulations will be between 0.50″ to 0.75″ for most. An few will see an inch or more of rain. This is the best chance for rain that we’ve had since late October!
What’s Next: It stays dry through Thanksgiving. We will have chilly weather, especially in the morning, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanksgiving looks dry with a high of 55°.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.