Rain Chances on the Rise Monday

Umbrellas Ready! Periods of Rain Monday into Tuesday AM

Scattered Showers This Morning & Afternoon, Rain Chances Peak Tonight

Dry & Warmer for Thanksgiving Holiday

Today and Tonight: Skies are cloudy as a storm system approaches from the west. Watch for a few spotty showers during the morning rush, with rain chances slowly increasing through the day. Chances for rain peak this evening and tonight.

Tuesday: Rain shuts down in the morning, but stubborn cloud cover will hang on through the morning and much of the afternoon. Count on a cooler day with temperatures holding in the 40s.

What’s Next: Expect dry and warmer weather Wednesday and Thanksgiving. As of now, Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week with an afternoon high of 57°. Friday and the weekend are trending cooler.

