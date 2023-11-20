Rain Chances on the Rise Monday
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Umbrellas Ready! Periods of Rain Monday into Tuesday AM
- Scattered Showers This Morning & Afternoon, Rain Chances Peak Tonight
- Dry & Warmer for Thanksgiving Holiday
Today and Tonight: Skies are cloudy as a storm system approaches from the west. Watch for a few spotty showers during the morning rush, with rain chances slowly increasing through the day. Chances for rain peak this evening and tonight.
Tuesday: Rain shuts down in the morning, but stubborn cloud cover will hang on through the morning and much of the afternoon. Count on a cooler day with temperatures holding in the 40s.
What’s Next: Expect dry and warmer weather Wednesday and Thanksgiving. As of now, Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week with an afternoon high of 57°. Friday and the weekend are trending cooler.
