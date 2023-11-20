Police: Suspect shot in hospital parking lot pointed gun at Carlinville officer

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer in the Carlinville Area Hospital parking lot Sunday.

According to police, a license plate reading system notified Carlinville officers that a suspect entering the city around 5:45 p.m. may be armed and dangerous in a stolen vehicle. After being stopped at the Carlinville Area Hospital parking lot, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at an officer. An officer fired his gun, striking the suspect.

The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a regional hospital, police said. The officer was not injured.

The Illinois State Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

