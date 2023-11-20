Surprise Squad
New immigrants celebrate their first Thanksgiving in St. Louis

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis welcomes hundreds of new immigrants each year and with a new home comes new traditions. The International Institue hosted a First Thanksgiving for families Sunday evening.

“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase what is truly American: the Thanksgiving dinner,” said Arrey Obenson, President of the International Institute of St. Louis.

It was potluck style with volunteers bringing all the fixings. Thanksgiving is all about the turkey and gratitude. A feeling Sayed Mosavi who came to St. Louis from Afghanistan where he fled with his family. He was an interprutor for the US Army.

“I am grateful my family is safe,” said Mosavi.

