Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden canceled Monday for rain

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Botanical Garden has had to cancel its Garden Glow Monday due to rain.

People who had tickets for Monday’s event will be able to use them for entry on another Garden Glow evening through Jan. 6, 2024, with no exchange of tickets being necessary.

Visit the Missouri Botanical Garden’s website for more information on Garden Glow.

