Evolution Festival coming back to Forest Park in 2024

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Event officials are gearing up for two full days of live music as ‘Evolution Festival’ is set to come back to St. Louis for its second run in 2024.

The dates for the two-day event are September 28-29, 2024.

A lineup for the 2024 festival has not yet been made available by event officials. Last year’s event featured artists such as The Black Keys, Brandi Carlile and Ice Cube.

Evolution Festival came to Forest Park in 2023 after five years of no major music festivals taking place in the city. Back in 2018, the wildly popular LouFest was canceled just days before it was set to take place after allegations of the festival not paying vendors. In 2022, LouFest organizer, Listen Live Entertainment, LLC, paid Logic Systems Sound and Lighting Inc. $94,937.58 after the vendor sued.

According to data from St. Louis Business Journal, about 60,000 people attended LouFest in it’s final year in 2018, bringing about $8 million to the St. Louis economy.

The producers of Evolution Fest made it clear this new iteration of live music in Forest Park is not to be compared ot LouFest; Evoulation Fest is something that stands apart and can bring in the millions of dollars that the city had been missing out on since LouFest.

Early-bird tickets for Evolution Festival go on sale Monday at noon and can be found here.

