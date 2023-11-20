Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Episode 255: Civil Alchemy + The Annex

Civil Alchemy
Civil Alchemy(Civil Alchemy / Facebook)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tis the season for shopping, and this podcast is always about shopping local.

Whether it’s on Small Business Saturday or any day of the year, your effort to purchase from a local business can make all the difference. That’s the message John and Kelley Barr share on this week’s episode.

The couple has slowly been renovating and revitalizing the Old Orchard neighborhood in Webster Groves. They own Frisco Barroom, Civil Alchemy and The Annex, plus a brand new ice cream shop. Their vision has always been to create a main street-like feel for the community. From a coffee shop to the neighborhood tavern to a general store where you can find functional but beautiful things, each spot helps further their vision.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say
Generic police lights
St. Louis man accused of robbing his father at gunpoint
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Five St. Louis siblings sticking together in heartwarming adoption story
Five St. Louis siblings sticking together in heartwarming adoption story

Latest News

The holidays are here, and you don’t have to do it alone.
Meet St. Louis: Art of Entertaining
Food served by the Art of Entertaining
Episode 254: Art of Entertaining
Bella Milano opened its doors 20 years ago in Edwardsville with family at the heart of the...
Meet St. Louis: Bella Milano
Margarita Pasta at Bella Milano
Episode 253: Bella Milano