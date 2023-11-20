Episode 255: Civil Alchemy + The Annex

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tis the season for shopping, and this podcast is always about shopping local.

Whether it’s on Small Business Saturday or any day of the year, your effort to purchase from a local business can make all the difference. That’s the message John and Kelley Barr share on this week’s episode.

The couple has slowly been renovating and revitalizing the Old Orchard neighborhood in Webster Groves. They own Frisco Barroom, Civil Alchemy and The Annex, plus a brand new ice cream shop. Their vision has always been to create a main street-like feel for the community. From a coffee shop to the neighborhood tavern to a general store where you can find functional but beautiful things, each spot helps further their vision.

