East St. Louis sorority alumnae chapter hosts Breakfast with Santa event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. announced it will host Breakfast with Santa this holiday season!

On Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. until noon, you can go to Mason Clark Middle School, at 5510 State Street for breakfast, toys and lots of fun! And, of course, meet Santa while you’re there.

This is the 52nd time this event has been held.

