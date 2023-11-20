Surprise Squad
Deadly shooting investigation temporarily shuts down Stan Musial Bridge overnight

According to ISP, a white SUV going eastbound on I-70 from Missouri on the Stan Musial Bridge...
According to ISP, a white SUV going eastbound on I-70 from Missouri on the Stan Musial Bridge was struck by gunfire.(Kmov)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stan Musial Bridge was shut down temporarily as Illinois State Police Troopers investigated an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

According to ISP, a white SUV going eastbound on I-70 from Missouri on the Stan Musial Bridge was struck by gunfire. ISP Troop 8 and ISP DCI Zone 6 responded at milepost 2 in St. Clair County around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene and a passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The highway was shut down, but then reopened around 3:15 a.m.

The investigation is active. First Alert 4 will provide updates as they become available.

