Cold Rain Continues Tonight, Drier Weather Ahead For The Holiday

First Alert Weather:

Umbrellas Ready! Periods of Rain Continue Tonight

Rain Tapers Off Early Tuesday

Dry & Warmer for Thanksgiving Holiday

Tonight: More rain moving through this evening and tonight for a wet night. While the steady and heavier rain ends before the morning drive, there may be some spotty light showers lingering during the morning drive.

Tuesday: Rain shuts down in the morning, but stubborn cloud cover will hang on through the morning and much of the afternoon. Count on a cooler and breezy day with temperatures holding in the 40s. Winds will be from the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

What’s Next: Expect dry and warmer weather Wednesday and for Thanksgiving. As of now, Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week with an afternoon high of 56°. Friday and the weekend are trending cooler.

