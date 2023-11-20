Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Cardinals announce Daniel Descalso as new bench coach

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, center, celebrates with teammate Daniel Descalso, right,...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, center, celebrates with teammate Daniel Descalso, right, after scoring the game winning run past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Russell Martin, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 1-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just like we’ve all expected, a St. Louis fan favorite is returning as an addition to the Cardinals big-league coaching staff.

The Cardinals announced former St. Louis infielder Daniel Descalso will join the Major League coaching staff in 2024, serving as the new bench coach. Last season’s bench coach, Joe McEwing, will serve as a special assistant to John Mozeliak.

The team announced the news in a press release Monday.

Descalso was a member of the Cardinals from 2010 to 2014. He played in the big leagues up until 2019. After concluding his MLB playing career, Descalso served as an assistant on the staff of the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

While this perhaps was not the addition of a former Cardinals player to the coaching staff that many were expecting this off-season—the Yadier Molina rumors have swirled for weeks—it should be noted that the announcement of Descalso as the bench coach should not be assumed to be the final coaching move of the winter.

In the press release, the Cardinals announced that the team still intends to make further additions to its Major League coaching staff for 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say
Devin Taylor, 24, with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree domestic assault and armed criminal...
St. Louis man accused of robbing his father at gunpoint
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Five St. Louis siblings sticking together in heartwarming adoption story
Five St. Louis siblings sticking together in heartwarming adoption story

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of...
Reports: Cardinals sign Lance Lynn to one-year contract
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner walks back to the dugout after striking out with the bases...
Cardinals non-tender Hudson, Knizner, Yepez and Woodford, making them free agents
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas unanimously approved by MLB owners
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages, left, talks with relief pitcher Drew VerHagen (34) as...
Cardinals add two pitchers and a catcher to 40-man roster ahead of Rule 5 protection deadline