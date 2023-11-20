Surprise Squad
30 St. Louis first responders to participate in Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses

Weigh-ins have taken place for the 36th Guns 'N Hoses boxing event.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association will announce on Monday its fight card for its Nov. 22 event at the Enterprise Center.

The Guns ‘N Hoses event is a boxing and MMA event that will have 30 male police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel participating.

The event will raise money for BackStoppers, a group that helps the families of fallen and injured first responders.

This year’s Guns ‘N Hoses event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20, reserved seats are $35 and all-inclusive seats that include food and drinks are $125.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit BackStoppers’ page for the 2023 Guns ‘N Hoses.

This is the 36th year for the event.

