Increasing Clouds Sunday, Widespread Showers by Monday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Temperatures Near 61° Sunday with Cloudy Skies

Widespread Showers Monday into Tuesday AM

Dry for the Thanksgiving Holiday

Today: Low pressure is moving out of Kansas today. It will bring rain for western MO this afternoon, before reaching our area late tonight. Ahead of the low pressure and rain, expect increasing cloud cover. Southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the low 60s. Tonight the skies remain overcast with showers moving in, overnight lows fall to the 40s.

Monday and Tuesday: We are forecasting widespread rain, especially on Monday as the low pressure moves through. Expect on-and-off rainfall on Monday, with scattered showers early Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations will be between 0.25″ to 0.75″ for most. An isolated few will see an inch or more of rain. This is the best chance for rain that we’ve had since late October!

What’s Next: It stays dry through Thanksgiving. We will have chilly weather, especially in the morning, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanksgiving looks dry with a high of 53°.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.