Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Increasing Clouds Sunday, Widespread Showers by Monday

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Temperatures Near 61° Sunday with Cloudy Skies
  • Widespread Showers Monday into Tuesday AM
  • Dry for the Thanksgiving Holiday

Today: Low pressure is moving out of Kansas today. It will bring rain for western MO this afternoon, before reaching our area late tonight. Ahead of the low pressure and rain, expect increasing cloud cover. Southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the low 60s. Tonight the skies remain overcast with showers moving in, overnight lows fall to the 40s.

Monday and Tuesday: We are forecasting widespread rain, especially on Monday as the low pressure moves through. Expect on-and-off rainfall on Monday, with scattered showers early Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations will be between 0.25″ to 0.75″ for most. An isolated few will see an inch or more of rain. This is the best chance for rain that we’ve had since late October!

What’s Next: It stays dry through Thanksgiving. We will have chilly weather, especially in the morning, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanksgiving looks dry with a high of 53°.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Howell board member accused of threatening to investigate student emails after...
Francis Howell board member accused of threatening to investigate student emails after disagreement over transgender policy
Smoke near Arnold, Mo. has been caused by brush fires, according to officials November 18, 2023.
Heavy smoke seen in Arnold, Mo. as drought conditions continue for area
Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell Ice Cream coming to St. Louis area in 2024; distribution center to open in St. Peters
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
File - UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky....
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes

Latest News

Widespread Rain Expected Monday & Tuesday
weather
Turning Chillier Over the Next Few Days
Turning Chillier Over the Next Few Days
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes