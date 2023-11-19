Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies. (Source: WCCO)
By David Schuman, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) - It’s the ultimate change jar.

A Minnesota couple has a 5-gallon jug filled with tens of thousands of pennies, but they don’t know what to do with it.

John Becker said his wife has been saving pennies for years and now they have a jug full of them.

Becker estimates they have about $300 worth of pennies.

“She has been saving these pennies for more than 10 years but now the bank won’t take them,” Becker said.

The Beckers said they do their banking at Border Bank near their home in Coon Rapids.

According to the branch president, they gladly accept loose coins, but not in such a heavy container.

“It would be too heavy to lift, and the coins would get jammed in the neck of the container. If the customer can move the coins to smaller buckets without a neck, we’d be happy to process,” the branch president shared.

The couple said while they wait to figure out what to do with the pennies, they are continuing to save them.

“They’re everywhere. I pick them up for my wife because she still likes to save them,” Becker said.

Becker’s wife says she would be willing to negotiate a price if someone wants to take the jug off their hands.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenell Johnson, 18, was arrested in connection to the murder of Joshua Harris in Clayton on...
18-year-old arrested in Clayton murder investigation
Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell Ice Cream coming to St. Louis area in 2024; distribution center to open in St. Peters
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Francis Howell teacher & parent of trans-student ready to sue district over transgender...
Teacher & parent of Francis Howell transgender student ready to sue district over transgender bathroom policy

Latest News

‘Dudes, Dads and Donuts’: event bringing together resources, mentors for young, Black men...
‘Dudes, Dads and Donuts’: event bringing together resources, mentors for young, Black men across Bi-State
Five St. Louis siblings sticking together in heartwarming adoption story
Five St. Louis siblings sticking together in heartwarming adoption story
‘Dudes, Dads and Donuts’: event bringing together resources, mentors for young, Black men...
‘Dudes, Dads and Donuts’: event bringing together resources, mentors for young, Black men across Bi-
The Salvation Army Launches Annual Tree of Lights Campaign with a Tree Lighting Celebration at...
The Salvation Army Launches Annual Tree of Lights Campaign with a Tree Lighting Celebration at Kiene