Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Widespread Rain Expected Monday & Tuesday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Above Normal Temperatures Again On Sunday
  • Scattered Rain Arrives for Monday & Tuesday
  • Dry for the Thanksgiving Holiday

What’s Next: Sunday will see increasing cloud cover as low pressure approaches the area. It will be dry in the daytime, but scattered rain will move in overnight. Expect wet conditions Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: We’re fairly confident that dry weather will dominate for travel on Wednesday and for Thanksgiving day as well. The latest forecast models are trending colder, With highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect even colder overnight temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenell Johnson, 18, was arrested in connection to the murder of Joshua Harris in Clayton on...
18-year-old arrested in Clayton murder investigation
Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell Ice Cream coming to St. Louis area in 2024; distribution center to open in St. Peters
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Francis Howell teacher & parent of trans-student ready to sue district over transgender...
Teacher & parent of Francis Howell transgender student ready to sue district over transgender bathroom policy
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

Latest News

Turning Chillier Over the Next Few Days
Turning Chillier Over the Next Few Days
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes