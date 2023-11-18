Widespread Rain Expected Monday & Tuesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Above Normal Temperatures Again On Sunday

Scattered Rain Arrives for Monday & Tuesday

Dry for the Thanksgiving Holiday

What’s Next: Sunday will see increasing cloud cover as low pressure approaches the area. It will be dry in the daytime, but scattered rain will move in overnight. Expect wet conditions Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: We’re fairly confident that dry weather will dominate for travel on Wednesday and for Thanksgiving day as well. The latest forecast models are trending colder, With highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect even colder overnight temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.