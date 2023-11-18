Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Turning Chillier Over the Next Few Days

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Temperatures Slightly Above Normal This Afternoon
  • Scattered Rain Arrives Monday-Tuesday
  • Dry for the Thanksgiving Holiday

Saturday: We’re looking at a cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It will feel much better in the afternoon, especially if you’re in the warm sun. Temperatures will rise to a high of 57°.

What’s Next: Sunday will see increasing cloud cover as low pressure approaches the area. It will be dry in the daytime, but overnight the skies will turn showery. Expect wet conditions Monday and early Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: We’re fairly confident that dry weather will dominate for travel on Wednesday and for Thanksgiving day as well. The latest forecast models are trending colder, With highs in the upper 40s or near 50°. Expect even colder overnight temperautres.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenell Johnson, 18, was arrested in connection to the murder of Joshua Harris in Clayton on...
18-year-old arrested in Clayton murder investigation
Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell Ice Cream coming to St. Louis area in 2024; distribution center to open in St. Peters
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Francis Howell teacher & parent of trans-student ready to sue district over transgender...
Teacher & parent of Francis Howell transgender student ready to sue district over transgender bathroom policy
FILE - George Brown, from left, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert "Kool" Bell, of Kool and...
George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dead at 74

Latest News

Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Nov 16 afternoon weather
One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday