Turning Chillier Over the Next Few Days

Temperatures Slightly Above Normal This Afternoon

Scattered Rain Arrives Monday-Tuesday

Dry for the Thanksgiving Holiday

Saturday: We’re looking at a cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It will feel much better in the afternoon, especially if you’re in the warm sun. Temperatures will rise to a high of 57°.

What’s Next: Sunday will see increasing cloud cover as low pressure approaches the area. It will be dry in the daytime, but overnight the skies will turn showery. Expect wet conditions Monday and early Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: We’re fairly confident that dry weather will dominate for travel on Wednesday and for Thanksgiving day as well. The latest forecast models are trending colder, With highs in the upper 40s or near 50°. Expect even colder overnight temperautres.

