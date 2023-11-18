Second and third graders deliver food to Webster Groves food pantry

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - Second and third graders in Webster Groves delivered food to those in need Friday.

The College School held its 36th annual Wagon Train for Food event. The second and third graders used red wagons to deliver non-perishable food items to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Food Center. It is the culmination of a four-week lesson in persuasive writing, presentation skills, poster dressing county and compassion.

They delivered more than 4,000 items to the food pantry.

