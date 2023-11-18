New initiative launches free Youth Resource Fair and introduces homeless youth handbook

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Recognizing the rising emergency housing crisis locally and nationwide, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri offers a Youth & Family Advocacy Initiative.

LSEM lawyers are trained to educate and provide support for the myriad extreme circumstances that today’s youth are trying to navigate.

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri offers a Youth & Family Advocacy Initiative focuses on both St. Louis City and St. Louis County. That’s why LSEM teamed up with nine other non-profits to fill the Julia Davis Library, Thursday.

“The idea that resources, skills, and hopefully a sense of empowerment we can give to a young person will travel with them the rest of their lifetime.,” said Tori Dempsey, Program Director of the Youth and Family Advocacy Program with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.

The area organizations created a resource fair to help unaccompanied minors overcome legal barriers.

“Youth are getting older and a bigger population so they need access to be able to become productive citizens of the United States,” said D’Quann Knight, Youth In Need Street Outreach Program Manager.

Recognizing the rising emergency housing crisis locally and nationwide, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri is trained to educate and provide support for the myriad of extreme circumstances that impact today’s youth.

“That can mean I’m sleeping on a best friend’s couch, and you caught your kid sneaking their best friend in at night, someone who just needs a place to take a shower,” Knight said.

Far too many unhoused youths are not aware of the options that are available to them. In a joint effort, LSEM, Enterprise Holdings & Baker McKenzie, developed the Homeless Youth Handbook as a free, online resource that is easily accessed and referenced.

This handbook explains many of the legal issues homeless youth could be experiencing. With guidance from the Children & Youth Project at Columbia Legal Services, a team of lawyers and other professionals created 18 chapters geared to homeless youth in Missouri.

For further information on participating groups or to learn of future events, call 314.860.5156 or email YOUTHNOWSTL@LSEM.ORG

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.