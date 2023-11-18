Man charged with shooting victim in his backyard in 2022 in Shaw neighborhood not competent to stand trial

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man accused of randomly murdering a man in May 2022 in in the victim’s backyard in the Shaw neighborhood has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

Circuit Judge David Mason on Friday ordered 22-year-old Kyle Anderson Stone to the care of the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Mason on July 6 ordered an evaluation be conducted, the results of which were provided to the court on Wednesday.

If treatment in the department of mental health at some point renders him competent, Stone will again face trial on the charges.

Stone is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the May 20 fatal shooting of Christopher Brennan in the 4000 block of Flora near Tower Grove Park.

The death of Brennan, a husband and father of a young son, shocked many in the community who said he was simply taking out his trash when killed, allegedly by Stone.

According to a probable cause statement, the murder was captured on nearby surveillance video and shows Stone approaching Brennan in Brennan’s backyard. Stone then allegedly produces a firearm and a brief struggle ensues before he shoots the victim in the head.

Police said Stone fled but was located within 20 minutes of the shooting because of the assistance of witnesses. He fled again when police located him and was detained after a foot pursuit.

Stone faces an additional three counts of felony theft in a separate case, which alleges in the days prior to the murder he stole two vehicles and a work trailer.

On May 17, 2022, Stone allegedly stole a GMC Yukon and trailer containing the victim’s work tools. The victim in that case tried to chase the fleeing suspect on foot but was unable to do so, according to a probable cause statement in that case.

Police later located the vehicle but were unable to find the trailer and tools. When Stone arrested on May 28, 2022, police stated they found the keys to the vehicle and the victim’s business card in Stone’s backpack.

Stone is accused of stealing the second vehicle on May 19, 2022, while it was parked and running at a BP gas station in the 3100 block of Grand Boulevard.

