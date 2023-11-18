Heavy smoke seen in Arnold, Mo. as drought conditions continue for area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy smoke blowing across Arnold is leaving the area in a haze Saturday.

According to the Rock Community Fire Protection District, the smoke comes from a brush fire near Highway 141 and Cecos Lane. Officials say that while smoke is concerning, there is no further risk and no need to contact authorities about a fire.

The fire comes a day after Gov. Parson signed an executive order extending Missouri’s Drought Alert that was originally put in place May 31.

According to The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, nearly 95% of Missouri counties are experiencing drought conditions, with 20% experiencing extreme drought.

Arnold fire officials say that the smoke may continue into Sunday.

