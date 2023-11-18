Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Heavy smoke seen in Arnold, Mo. as drought conditions continue for area

Smoke near Arnold, Mo. has been caused by brush fires, according to officials November 18, 2023.
Smoke near Arnold, Mo. has been caused by brush fires, according to officials November 18, 2023.(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy smoke blowing across Arnold is leaving the area in a haze Saturday.

According to the Rock Community Fire Protection District, the smoke comes from a brush fire near Highway 141 and Cecos Lane. Officials say that while smoke is concerning, there is no further risk and no need to contact authorities about a fire.

The fire comes a day after Gov. Parson signed an executive order extending Missouri’s Drought Alert that was originally put in place May 31.

According to The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, nearly 95% of Missouri counties are experiencing drought conditions, with 20% experiencing extreme drought.

Arnold fire officials say that the smoke may continue into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenell Johnson, 18, was arrested in connection to the murder of Joshua Harris in Clayton on...
18-year-old arrested in Clayton murder investigation
Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell Ice Cream coming to St. Louis area in 2024; distribution center to open in St. Peters
Francis Howell teacher & parent of trans-student ready to sue district over transgender...
Teacher & parent of Francis Howell transgender student ready to sue district over transgender bathroom policy
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

Latest News

Francis Howell board member accused of threatening to investigate student emails after...
Francis Howell board member accused of threatening to investigate student emails after disagreement over transgender policy
St. Louis Board of Aldermen passes bill banning open carry on guns; state law changes need to...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen passes bill banning open carry on guns; state law changes need to ‘trigger’ ordinance
Man charged with shooting victim in his backyard in 2022 in Shaw neighborhood not competent to...
Man charged with shooting victim in his backyard in 2022 in Shaw neighborhood not competent to stand trial
Francis Howell board member accused of threatening to investigate student emails after...
Francis Howell board member accused of threatening to investigate student emails after disagreement over transgender policy