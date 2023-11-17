Surprise Squad
Woman killed in I-64 crash in St. Charles County

By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Foristell woman was killed Thursday morning in a crash on eastbound I-64, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Karen Sweeney, 67, was killed in the crash. A crash report stated a vehicle driving in front of Sweeney had stopped on the interstate because of backed-up traffic. Sweeney was driving behind the vehicle, a Ford F350, and crashed into the back of it. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to the crash, and Sweeney was pronounced dead minutes later.

The other driver involved suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital in Lake Saint Louis.

