Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Teacher & parent of Francis Howell transgender student ready to sue district over transgender bathroom policy

By Melanie Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’Fallon, Mo. (KMOV) -Protestors rallied outside a St. Charles County school district on Thursday to oppose a controversial transgender bathroom proposal. One parent is preparing to take them to court.

“If this policy passes, my family has no other course but to take legal action,” says Becky Hormuth.

Becky Hormuth is a teacher in the Francis Howell School District and has a transgender son who is a student in the district.

“It is not something that’s beneficial. It is discriminatory, and it is something that is illegal,” says Hormuth.

The proposal, which was tabled so the board could do more research, would prohibit gender-neutral bathrooms.

The policy draft says the rules would apply to restrooms and locker rooms. Students would only be allowed to use these facilities based on the sex assigned to them on their birth certificate.

Transgender students like senior Alexander Collins can get accommodation for a single-use bathroom. Collins says students’ safety is at risk if this policy is approved.

“We get called slurs in the hallway all the time,” Collins said. “I was told once that it would be better for me to die.”

However, not everyone agrees that transgender bathrooms are a good idea.

“There’s no written policy,” says Vivian Gontarz. “There’s a defacto policy that some kids are allowed to go into other bathrooms and make other kids feel uncomfortable.”

The LGBTQIA advocacy group PROMO was also in attendance to support students who are afraid to go to the restroom.

“There are multiple kids who are not eating, drinking or using the restrooms at all during the school day,” said PROMO’s Lacie Jett.

“As far as being bullied and being accepted, it’s going to the bathroom,” Gontarz says. “That doesn’t mean that you’re not going to be everything else. It’s just a biological thing.”

Hormuth says if this policy moves forward, the district should face consequences for what she believes is a civil rights violation.

“That is very disheartening and actually a very disgusting way to treat your students,” she says.

Board President Adam Bertrand says they don’t have a specific date for a second reading of the policy as they gather more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Joshua Harris, 41, of Clayton, was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Clayton
Victim identified in Major Case Squad investigation of Clayton homicide
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train
Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train
Authorities said an at-large warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Trenell...
WANTED: Photo shows man wanted for Clayton murder

Latest News

Des Peres Police use K9, license plate readers to keep mall shoppers safe this holiday season
Des Peres Police use K9, license plate readers to keep mall shoppers safe this holiday season
Authorities said an at-large warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Trenell...
WANTED: Photo shows man wanted for Clayton murder
WANTED: Photo shows man wanted for Clayton murder
Francis Howell teacher & parent of trans-student ready to sue district over transgender...
Francis Howell teacher & parent of trans-student ready to sue district over transgender bathroom policy