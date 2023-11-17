Surprise Squad
Santa is here! Where to find Santa at St. Louis area malls

Bring your pets to visit Santa on Mondays of November 20 & 27, December 4, 11, and 18, and...
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa Claus is coming to town and here’s where you can find him at St. Louis ara malls.

Santa arrived at West County Center and Mid Rivers Mall on Wednesday Nov. 15. He will arrive at South County Center on Friday, Nov. 17 and St. Clair Square on Friday, Nov. 24.

Visits are free, with photo packages available for purchase. You can now reserve your spot online:

· Santa’s Workshop | West County Center

· Santa’s Workshop | Mid Rivers Mall

· Santa’s Workshop | South County Center

· Santa’s Workshop | St. Clair Square

Pet Photos with Santa

Bring your pets to visit Santa on Mondays of November 20 & 27, December 4, 11, and 18, and capture heartwarming moments in a special pet Santa photo session. Pet photos begin November 27 at St. Clair Square.

