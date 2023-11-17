Police officer, security guard injured in shots fired, crash Downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer and a security guard are injured after car break-ins led to shots fired and a police car crashing in downtown St. Louis early Friday.

According to police, suspects were attempting to break into cars near the downtown Hampton Inn when they were confronted by a security guard, who they then shot at. The security guard was injured by flying glass but was not hit with gunfire.

Police were responding to the scene, and a police car proceeded to crash into a civilian car near Washington Avenue and Broadway, a block from where the security guard was shot at. Both the officer and the other driver were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The break-in suspects are still at large, with police actively searching. The suspects are believed to be driving a silver Nissan with a Mississippi license plate.

This is a developing story.

