Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Mild & Cloudy Early Today with Spotty Light Showers
  • Morning Cold Front Brings Autumn Temperatures Back to St. Louis
  • Thanksgiving Trending Colder

Today: A cold front slides across our area this morning with cloudy skies and just a few spotty showers, but it’s still mild for a November morning. Temperatures stall with daytime readings ranging from the mid 50s to near 60°, even as sunshine returns.

What’s Next: The weekend forecast is dry and cooler, but still near to slightly above normal for this time of year. Sunshine on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Be ready for some wet weather early next work-week as rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: We’re fairly confident that dry weather will dominate for travel on Wednesday, and for Thanksgiving day as well. The latest forecast models are trending colder, so we’ve adjusted our forecast highs down into the lower 40s. This part of the forecast will likely change even more as we get closer to the holiday, so check back for updates in the coming days.

