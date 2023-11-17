Missouri History Museum transforms 1904 World’s Fair exhibit

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nestled in Forest Park, the Missouri History Museum preserves pieces of St. Louis’ past.

The museum is transforming an exhibit to help share the city’s legacy for decades to come. Next year marks the 120th anniversary of the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.

The museum is building a new exhibit that explores the core story of St. Louis’ history. The old exhibit that paid tribute to the fair had been open for about 20 years.

The museum is in the final stretch of construction. The $2.5 million project is set to open next April.

Officials are working to assemble a group of locals to help with funding the exhibit. You can get involved in the project on the Missouri Historical Society’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.