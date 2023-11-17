Midtown businesses collecting proposals for new murals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Businesses along Locust Street are looking to add more color to the growing district as new developments continue taking shape.

The Midtown Alley district is requesting proposals for at least three new murals in the area. The locations include the rear wall of Red Flag, the Egg restaurant, and the south wall of the Maker’s Lofts.

Danni Eickenhorst, the owner of the Fountain on Locust, said Midtown Alley was looking for inviting art that would celebrate the character of the area.

“We’re hoping they’ll be inspired by the history of the neighborhood or that they can create something inspired by the neighborhood,” she said.

Midtown Alley is financing the projects, and collecting the proposals through Dec. 1.

Midtown seems to be thriving in recent months, with several new developments happening throughout the area. Catherine Neville, a spokesperson for Explore St. Louis, said recent projects that have spurred growth in the area have included CITYPARK Stadium, the Foundry and Top Golf.

“There’s so much surrounding midtown that it’s turning into a vibrant area,” she said.

Eickenhorst said she hoped the murals would reflect the growth in the area, as well as the creativity taking place within the district.

She added that Midtown Alley would consider proposals for additional mural locations.

“If they have a space that inspires them we’ll try and seek out permission to use that space,” she said.

