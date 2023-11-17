Surprise Squad
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint overnight

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man’s scooter was stolen at gunpoint in south St. Louis overnight.

The man told police he was in a parking lot in the 4100 block of Chippewa trying to start his scooter when the three suspects approached him around 2:30 a.m. Two of the suspects reportedly grabbed him and pulled him off the scooter, while another held him at gunpoint.

The suspects then took off with the victim’s orange and white Vespa-style scooter.

