Local first responders use Chesterfield Mall for training ahead of demolition

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) – Plans for redeveloping the Chesterfield Mall into a $2 billion downtown Chesterfield are moving forward.

The developer hopes to begin demolition in August 2024 but until then some of the vacant space is being put to good use.

On Thursday, firefighters with the Monarch Fire Protection District and Metro West Fire are using the space to undergo a series of drills.

“It allows us variability, it allows us to try different things and different techniques and challenges the crews in different ways,’ explained Tommy Beauchamp with the Monarch Fire Protection District.

The footprint of the former Macy’s store offers plenty of square footage for a variety of scenarios.

Developer Michael Staenberg said plans for the site include remolding the Macy’s store. Rather than leasing it ahead of the project getting underway, he decided to forgo the profit and offer the space to local police and fire departments.

“This is a vacant building, you can’t hurt it, we’re going to renovate it so it’s not going to be hurt and we thought it was important to be part of the community,” Staenberg said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.