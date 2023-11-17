Clearing Skies, Steady Temps
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Chilly Mornings This Weekend
- Pleasant Afternoons This Weekend, Slightly Above Normal
- Scattered Rain Arrives Monday-Tuesday
What’s Next: The weekend forecast is dry and cooler, but still near to slightly above normal for this time of year. Sunshine on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Be ready for some wet weather early next work-week as rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday.
Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: We’re fairly confident that dry weather will dominate for travel on Wednesday, and for Thanksgiving day as well. The latest forecast models are trending colder, so we’ve adjusted our forecast highs down into the lower 40s. But the temperature forecast may change again depending on where a front sets up across the region.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.