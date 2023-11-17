Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Clearing Skies, Steady Temps

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Chilly Mornings This Weekend
  • Pleasant Afternoons This Weekend, Slightly Above Normal
  • Scattered Rain Arrives Monday-Tuesday

What’s Next: The weekend forecast is dry and cooler, but still near to slightly above normal for this time of year. Sunshine on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Be ready for some wet weather early next work-week as rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: We’re fairly confident that dry weather will dominate for travel on Wednesday, and for Thanksgiving day as well. The latest forecast models are trending colder, so we’ve adjusted our forecast highs down into the lower 40s. But the temperature forecast may change again depending on where a front sets up across the region.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenell Johnson, 18, was arrested in connection to the murder of Joshua Harris in Clayton on...
18-year-old arrested in Clayton murder investigation
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
John Ehlinger, 35 of Manchester, is charged with first-degree assault-serious injury, unlawful...
West County man accused of pulling another driver out of car, punching him and firing shots at different driver in downtown St. Louis
Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train
Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train
Missouri's top elected offices are all occupied by Republicans, including Secretary of State...
We asked Missouri’s Republican leaders if convictions would affect their support of former pres. Trump

Latest News

Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Morning Cold Front Leads to Quick Changes
Nov 16 afternoon weather
One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday