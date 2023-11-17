Clearing Skies, Steady Temps

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Chilly Mornings This Weekend

Pleasant Afternoons This Weekend, Slightly Above Normal

Scattered Rain Arrives Monday-Tuesday

What’s Next: The weekend forecast is dry and cooler, but still near to slightly above normal for this time of year. Sunshine on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Be ready for some wet weather early next work-week as rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: We’re fairly confident that dry weather will dominate for travel on Wednesday, and for Thanksgiving day as well. The latest forecast models are trending colder, so we’ve adjusted our forecast highs down into the lower 40s. But the temperature forecast may change again depending on where a front sets up across the region.

