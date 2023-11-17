Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Capitol Hill Christmas Tree arrives

Congress gifted 60 foot Christmas tree from evergreen forest
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Christmas trees are starting to go up on Capitol Hill. Friday, forest rangers and truck drivers from around the nation helped gift Congress with a 60 ft. Christmas tree. This holiday tradition has been going on since the 70′s.

“This has been an amazing experience,” said Tim Dean of Iowa. “I was able to go to the forest where they got the tree – they call it The People’s Tree.”

The Monongahela National Forest is home to thousands of Evergreen trees and was the first to gift a Christmas tree to Congress in 1970. This longstanding tradition means a lot to the communities that take part in celebrating the tree as it travels to The Capitol.

“It was breathtaking to be up there and be a part of it .. it’s something that only dreams are made,” said Dean. “You couldn’t imagine the pride in being a part of this whole procedure.”

Dean was among three other truck drivers who helped transport the tree from West Virginia to DC. He and several others who helped organize the event said this event is one they wont forget.

“We’re from Arizona – we were chosen to help with this year’s tree,” said Steven and Gina Jones. “The amount of friendship and support we’ve been given throughout our various stop has been amazing .. we’ll remember it forever.”

The tree will be decorated with lights and ornaments from the Shawnee Tribe on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenell Johnson, 18, was arrested in connection to the murder of Joshua Harris in Clayton on...
18-year-old arrested in Clayton murder investigation
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
John Ehlinger, 35 of Manchester, is charged with first-degree assault-serious injury, unlawful...
West County man accused of pulling another driver out of car, punching him and firing shots at different driver in downtown St. Louis
Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train
Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train
Missouri's top elected offices are all occupied by Republicans, including Secretary of State...
We asked Missouri’s Republican leaders if convictions would affect their support of former pres. Trump

Latest News

Missouri History Museum transforms 1904 World’s Fair exhibit
Missouri History Museum transforms 1904 World’s Fair exhibit
Dudes, Dads and Donuts coming to McCluer High School this weekend, aims to empower young Black...
Dudes, Dads and Donuts coming to McCluer High School this weekend, aims to empower young Black men
Missouri’s voter ID law is back in court. Here’s a look at what it does
Missouri’s voter ID law is back in court. Here’s a look at what it does
Winterfest returning to Kiener Plaza
Missouri History Museum transforms 1904 World’s Fair exhibit
Missouri History Museum transforms 1904 World’s Fair exhibit