Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Blue Bell Ice Cream coming to St. Louis area in 2024; distribution center to open in St. Peters

Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell Ice Cream(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blue Bell Ice Cream will be sold in St. Louis-area stores in 2024, the company announced Friday.

No store locations where Blue Bell will be sold have been announced, but the Texas-based company says it expects most major supermarkets and drug stores in the St. Louis area will be carrying their ice cream. Blue Bell says its products will be available in the St. Louis Metro area, Columbia, Jefferson City and southern Illinois beginning March 18.

The company is also building a 16,000-square-foot distribution facility on Spencer Road in St. Peters. No ice cream will be made there but will be stored there before it is delivered to St. Louis-area stores.

Blue Bell says it will also be hiring several positions early next year, including route supervisors, territory managers, sales representatives, office managers, shipping clerks and more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenell Johnson, 18, was arrested in connection to the murder of Joshua Harris in Clayton on...
18-year-old arrested in Clayton murder investigation
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
John Ehlinger, 35 of Manchester, is charged with first-degree assault-serious injury, unlawful...
West County man accused of pulling another driver out of car, punching him and firing shots at different driver in downtown St. Louis
Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train
Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train
Missouri's top elected offices are all occupied by Republicans, including Secretary of State...
We asked Missouri’s Republican leaders if convictions would affect their support of former pres. Trump

Latest News

First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: November 17, 2023
On this episode of Neighborhood Treasures, News 4's Maurice Drummond makes a tip out to Grafton...
Neighborhood Treasures: Knotty by Nature
Generic graphic(MGN)
Woman killed in I-64 crash in St. Charles County
Graphic
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint overnight