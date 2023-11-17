Surprise Squad
19-year-old mother shot and killed in East St. Louis

By Deion Broxton
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating who killed a 19-year-old mother in East St. Louis Friday morning.

Illinois State Police reported Trenadi Bateman was shot near her home at 41st Street and State Street in East St. Louis. Authorities said an argument occurred before the shooting around 7:30 a.m.

No persons of interest or suspects are in custody as of Thursday evening.

Bateman grew up in the Metro East in Lebanon, Belleville and O’Fallon before moving to East St. Louis, according to friends. She graduated from the Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 in 2022.

“She was bubbly and always happy,” friend Sam Sneed said. “She got a young daughter. That’s all I can think about was her. That kid not having a mom here.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

