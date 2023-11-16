Watlow opens new Ceramic Technology Center at St. Louis headquarters

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The technology company Watlow has opened a Ceramic Technology Center at its St. Louis headquarters.

“The Ceramic Technology Center will allow us to research and develop the technologies that our customers require, along with the data behind the technologies, so that we can scale and grow the business,” said Rob Gilmore, Watlow’s chief executive officer. “The team working in this area will be responsible for ceramic research and development of materials and processes to support and enhance our most advanced thermal systems.”

Watlow said that materials will be developed at the center to enhance the company’s thermal management systems for customers in semiconductor, medical devices, life sciences, green energy and other critical industries.

The center will create an initial 10-15 new high-tech jobs plus many more in the coming years, according to the company. The company currently has over 600 employees in St. Louis.

