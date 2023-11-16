Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Watlow opens new Ceramic Technology Center at St. Louis headquarters

The technology company Watlow has opened a Ceramic Technology Center at its St. Louis headquarters.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The technology company Watlow has opened a Ceramic Technology Center at its St. Louis headquarters.

“The Ceramic Technology Center will allow us to research and develop the technologies that our customers require, along with the data behind the technologies, so that we can scale and grow the business,” said Rob Gilmore, Watlow’s chief executive officer. “The team working in this area will be responsible for ceramic research and development of materials and processes to support and enhance our most advanced thermal systems.”

Watlow said that materials will be developed at the center to enhance the company’s thermal management systems for customers in semiconductor, medical devices, life sciences, green energy and other critical industries.

The center will create an initial 10-15 new high-tech jobs plus many more in the coming years, according to the company. The company currently has over 600 employees in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis

Latest News

Christopher Martin, 25, has been charged with sexual misconduct and trespassing.
Man charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15
St. Louis shoppers look for deals to prep their Thanksgiving meal
St. Louis shoppers look for deals to prep their Thanksgiving meal
The technology company Watlow has opened a Ceramic Technology Center at its St. Louis...
Watlow opens new Ceramic Technology Center at St. Louis headquarters
Charges dropped against security guard who claims he shot, killed man in self-defense
Charges dropped against security guard who claims he shot, killed man in self-defense