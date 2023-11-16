Surprise Squad
State trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

The crash occurred on I-40 East near the Kingston Springs exit in Cheatham County, Tennessee.
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man was arrested after he drove off with a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper hanging out of his car, according to an arrest report.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday around 1 p.m. after they saw a car tailgating another car at the Interstate 440 and Interstate 24 eastbound split.

The suspect, Michael Moore, eventually slowed and yielded to the right shoulder near mile marker 54, police said. The trooper made his way over to Moore and said he was high and the car wasn’t in park, according to the report.

Police said Moore was asked to step out of the car and leave his wallet and phone inside the car. Moore opened the driver-side door and became fidgety, reaching for the left bottom of the driver’s seat.

With Moore’s hand on the bottom of the driver’s seat, the trooper opened the driver-side door and reached into the car to turn it off. Then Moore drove off with the trooper hanging out of the car, according to the report.

The trooper was eventually able to get into the car and steer the car into a concrete wall.

After struggling, the trooper was able to detain Moore.

After Moore was arrested, the officer searched the car and said they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun on the bottom left side of the driver’s seat.

Moore was arrested with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a first responder.

