Only on 4: Security camera catches barber shop burglary in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bold overnight break-in has left a South City barber out thousands of dollars.

Police need your help finding the crooks that were caught on camera.

In and out in less than a minute, two thieves made out with more than $20,000 worth of hair dryers, clippers and other hair equipment.

Only First Alert 4 has obtained this footage from Nov. 5 showing the two thieves before and after the heist.

On Wednesday, First Alert 4 spoke to Kuts by Kurtis’ owner, Curtis York.

He said he had an alarm system that would have alerted police, but it failed.

He said since the burglary, he’s been making frequent stops overnight to make sure no one else is looking to break in.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

York said he doesn’t plan to close up shop anytime soon but said he and his coworkers are keeping a watchful eye on who comes through the door.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.