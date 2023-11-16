One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

One More Afternoon In The 70s

Cold Front Brings Cooler Air and 30% Chance of Rain Tonight and Friday Morning

Cooler Friday Afternoon Into the Weekend

Today: Another mild day, though we start cool in the 30s and 40s. Once again, temperatures will warm quickly. Highs reach near 70, well above the normal of 55, but not quite to the record of 78 from 1952. Expect a dry day with lots of sunshine to start. Expect increasing clouds later in the day.

Friday: The cold front arrives Friday morning with a 30% chance for a light shower. However, it will still be very mild for a November morning (most areas in the 50s). Then, temperatures stall as the front moves through and the daytime high will be stuck in the upper 50s. Look for a dry afternoon as clouds clear out.

What’s Next: The weekend forecast is dry and cooler, but still near to slightly above normal. Sunshine on Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Be ready for some wet weather early next work-week - rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: Models are currently showing agreement that it will be dry for travel on Wednesday and on Thanksgiving day. While it’s still early and we could see changes, that’s an encouraging peek at the holiday forecast. Models don’t quite agree on temperatures with a difference in the placement of a front. For now, we have highs in the upper 40s, but it could be a bit warmer or even a bit colder. We’ll refine the details as we get closer to Turkey Day.

