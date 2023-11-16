Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Man charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15

Christopher Martin, 25, has been charged with sexual misconduct and trespassing.
Christopher Martin, 25, has been charged with sexual misconduct and trespassing.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after being charged with multiple sexual misconduct crimes in South County.

Christopher Martin, of St. Louis City, has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, first-degree sexual misconduct, and trespassing after police said he exposed his genitals to a minor and masturbated in public.

Police said before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Martin approached a minor victim while she was on her way to a bus stop in Gravois Township. He then pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to her. The young victim ran to her home, where her mother called police.

Martin then entered a home on the 7800 block of Fleta Street. A second victim saw Martin and told him to leave the home. Martin then ran to another driveway in the same block, pulled his pants down again and masturbated in public view, according to police.

Martin was taken into custody by police shortly after.

Martin is being held on $350,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis

Latest News

Watlow
Watlow opens new Ceramic Technology Center at St. Louis headquarters
St. Louis shoppers look for deals to prep their Thanksgiving meal
St. Louis shoppers look for deals to prep their Thanksgiving meal
The technology company Watlow has opened a Ceramic Technology Center at its St. Louis...
Watlow opens new Ceramic Technology Center at St. Louis headquarters
Charges dropped against security guard who claims he shot, killed man in self-defense
Charges dropped against security guard who claims he shot, killed man in self-defense