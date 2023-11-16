Man charged in deadly Metro East double shooting

S.T CLAIR COUNTY Ill. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal double shooting that happened in Cahokia Heights in late September.

Demonte James, 28, of Cahokia Heights is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say he shot two people in the 7400 block of Old Missouri Ave. One victim was found shot on the ground, another arrived at a hospital and officers determined that the victim was shot in the same incident.

James is being held in the Menard State Corrections Center.

