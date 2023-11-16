Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Man charged in deadly Metro East double shooting

Demonte James, 28, of Cahokia Heights is charged with first-degree murder
Demonte James, 28, of Cahokia Heights is charged with first-degree murder(Cahokia Heights PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

S.T CLAIR COUNTY Ill. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal double shooting that happened in Cahokia Heights in late September.

Demonte James, 28, of Cahokia Heights is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say he shot two people in the 7400 block of Old Missouri Ave. One victim was found shot on the ground, another arrived at a hospital and officers determined that the victim was shot in the same incident.

James is being held in the Menard State Corrections Center.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Joshua Harris, 41, of Clayton, was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Clayton
Victim identified in Major Case Squad investigation of Clayton homicide
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another
Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another
North City BP to close, staff to undergo conflict training after nuisance hearing
North City BP to close, staff to undergo conflict training after nuisance hearing

Latest News

Joshua Harris, 41, of Clayton, was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Clayton
Victim identified in Major Case Squad investigation of Clayton homicide
Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
Clergy who filed suit seeking to overturn Missouri’s abortion law and other opponents of the...
Hearing will take place in religious leaders’ lawsuit challenging Missouri abortion ban
Metro Transit gives St. Louis County council ‘assurances’ in exchange for $128M in funding
Metro Transit gives St. Louis County council ‘assurances’ in exchange for $128M in funding